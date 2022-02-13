MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clear and cold to start the work week

Sunday night will be clear and cold with lows in the Bay Area dipping into the 40s. Many northern and inland communities will drop into the 30s Monday morning. Wind chill with a north wind around 10 mph will be in the upper 20s and 30s across much of the area.

It will be sunny Monday, but highs will only rise into the mid 60s. High cirrus clouds move in Monday night with lows in the upper 40s with clouds sticking around Tuesday. It will be much warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Expect even warmer temps Thursday as highs top out in the mid 80s.

The next front will bring showers Friday and Saturday with highs returning to the 70s.