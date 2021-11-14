MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly to start the week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are cold this morning with upper 40s and low 50s in most spots. Even with abundant sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will struggle to warm up with highs in the upper 60s north of I-4, to near 70° in Tampa and low 70s south of I-4.

No rain is in the forecast but a few high, thin clouds will move in late this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight and temperatures will drop back below average.

Monday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 40s in northern spots and low 50s elsewhere.

A gradual warm-up will begin Monday afternoon with highs back in the load of at 70s, again with abundant sunshine.

By Wednesday afternoon, we’re in the low 80s but still dry with high pressure in control.

Thursday, Friday and into the weekend moisture will return as a cold front approaches and rain chances come back into the forecast. Temperatures will stay mild, in the upper 70s and low 80s.