MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly Monday morning with slightly warmer afternoon temps

Another chilly night is on the way where low temperatures in the Tampa Bay area will drop into the mid 50s. It stays sunny throughout your Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

The warming trend continues through the middle of the week with highs Tuesday in the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday. Lows will be back in the 60s Wednesday through the end of the week.

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday with rain chances coming back into play the end of the week. Thursday will be mainly dry, but a cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Friday and into Saturday.

It will cool down again behind the front next weekend with sunshine returning on Sunday.