Max Defender 8 Forecast: Beautiful & Sunny On Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be cooler Monday night behind a cold front with temps falling to near 60 in Tampa. The temps will likely be in the 50s in northern spots.

Tuesday will be picture perfect with blue skies and low humidity. Tuesday afternoon temps will rebound back to near 80 degrees after a cool start to the day. There is no rain in the forecast.

Wednesday’s forecast will be similar with a cool morning and warmer afternoon. The high is 83 with mostly sunny skies. It will be dry again.

Thanksgiving day will be warm this year with temps once again in the low 80s. The rain chance is small at 10% as a stalled boundary to the north brings a little more moisture to the area.