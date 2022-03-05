MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another record setting day coming… hot and dry Sunday

After a hot Saturday, Sunday will follow suit. Overnight temperatures will be mild with a clear sky. Lows Sunday will drop into the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. With plenty of sunshine I do expect record to fall as the heat wave continues.

The sea breeze will cool afternoon highs a bit to start the work week with highs Monday through Thursday rising into the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s during that time. It will be more humid starting Monday and lasting all week long.

Moisture also returns to the area which means stray showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain will be guided into inland communities so much of the coast should stay dry. A front gets close to our area Thursday afternoon and will stall just to our north. This means rain chances will increase as the week ends and the weekend starts.

The front is expected to move through Saturday which means Sunday will feature much cooler weather.