MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another gorgeous day to start the work week

A pleasant night is in store with a clear sky and lows around 60 degrees. There could be areas of haze especially in low lying areas, but the Monday morning commute should be just fine weather wise.

With lots of sunshine Monday afternoon, highs will rise to 80 degrees. Things don’t change much this week except slightly higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Highs going into next weekend will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The next chance of rain and cooler weather comes with a front next Monday as temperatures finally dip below average.