MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another cold morning ahead… much warmer temps on the way

Sunday evening will be cold with temps in the 40s, but it won’t be as cold Monday morning. Lows in the Bay Area will be in the low 40s with temperatures below freezing in interior counties. In fact, freeze warnings are in place in Polk, Hardee, Desoto, and Highlands county early Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s. The warm up will continue throughout the work week with highs Tuesday in the mid 70s and hovering around 80 Wednesday through Friday with Thursday being the warmest day this week.

The next front will come in late Friday and stall to our south which means rain chances will be in the forecast Friday evening through the weekend.