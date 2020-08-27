LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: Afternoon Storms Return on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a quiet night ahead with temps dropping to near 80 by Friday morning. It will be mostly dry in the morning, but we can’t rule out a stray shower near the coast.

Friday will be a typical summer day with a few showers developing by early afternoon and then increasing in coverage into the evening. The better storm chances are east of I-75 with a high near 91.

Saturday there is a small morning rain chance with the showers quickly moving onshore during the day. By the afternoon the storms are inland and the rain chance is 30%. High temps will be seasonally hot near 90 degrees.

The storm chance on Sunday goes up to 40%.

