MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: After a chilly start, temps warm to above average levels

We’ve got another chilly night in store, but it won’t be nearly as cold Monday morning as it was Sunday. With a clear sky, lows will drop into the low to mid 50s Monday morning. It will become partly cloudy Monday afternoon with highs warming to around 80 degrees.

The next storm system will bring rain and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a slight risk of an isolated tornado, but strong, gusty wind will be the primary threat.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before things dry out Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s heading into the weekend, but a cold front will bring showers late Saturday and Sunday.