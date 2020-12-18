Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Dry & Cold Night Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the 30s and 40s. The forecast low is 43 for Tampa and our northern counties will drop back into the mid 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be chilly for the Tampa Bay area with temps well below normal. Temps will only make it into the low 60s Friday afternoon. There will be nothing but blue skies and light northeast winds.

Saturday will start off chilly with temps in the 40s across the area. Through the day temps will warm up faster and we make it back into the low 70s. This is close to normal for mid December. There is no rain expected and a good deal of sunshine in the forecast.

Sunday a cold front will near the area, but won’t arrive until late in the evening. Temps will stay pleasant through the day getting back into the low 70s. The showers will increase overnight and into Monday along the front.