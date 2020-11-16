Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Cold Front Moves South Tonight

After a very warm start to November, a cold front is forecast to move south of the Tampa Bay area tonight. Overnight temps will drop to near 60 in Tampa with lows in the upper 50s in northern spots.

Tuesday will be a cooler, but beautiful day. There will be nothing but sunshine and temps warming into the upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Average for this time of year is 78 degrees and we will be very close to that.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest temps we see behind this front. In Tampa the forecast low is 56, but our northern spots like Brooksville and Inverness could drop into the 40s. Look for clear skies and breezy northeast winds on Wednesday with temps getting back up into the mid 70s. Inland locations may be warmer in the upper 70s.

Thursday looks nice again with temps in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine.