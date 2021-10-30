MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Not so scary Sunday forecast

Showers will continue to linger overnight Saturday and into your early Sunday morning. It will be a cool start to the day with morning lows in the low 60s. Expect mid to upper 50s in northern communities so keep the jacket handy.

Clouds will move out of the area by lunchtime setting up a beautiful afternoon and evening for trick or treaters. Highs will rise into the mid and upper 70s before chilly temps in the 60s arrive after sunset.

It will stay dry for the start of the work week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. Monday will be the coolest morning with lows in the upper 50s, but by the end of the week lows will be close to average, in the mid and upper 60s. Highs throughout the work week will be in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move close to the Tampa Bay area Thursday which could provide a few stray showers, but scattered rain and storms will be more likely with the passing of the front Friday. Next weekend is looking nice with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s with dry conditions