Massive effort underway at Tampa General Hospital to get frontline workers vaccinated for COVID-19

TAMPA, (WFLA) – A massive vaccination effort is underway at Tampa General Hospital as frontline workers race to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 8 On Your Side got to see first-hand as employees lined up to get the newly approved Pfizer vaccine.

“The best way I can teach is by doing it myself, and showing the community it’s important. People can do the research on their own, but for me, I felt safe knowing that from our top leadership down, that people are getting the vaccine and that we can do our part to protect the community,” said Reverend Jenny Sumner Croswell.

Croswell works as a chaplain at Tampa General Hospital and has seen and felt a lot of devastation in the last few months during the pandemic.

“It has been an impossible couple of months from an end-of-life standpoint, from families having to say goodbye on FaceTime, say goodbye electronically, or occasionally being able to get one person in with full PPE. The chaplains have really been that stand-in family and it has been incredibly challenging,” Croswell said.

“As a chaplain, we’re with people at the end of life. What’s most important to us is what’s most important to them, whether it be holding their hand or us singing with them or sharing what’s meaningful to them. We really try to gather stories from the family about what’s important and try to provide that because they can’t be here to do so.”

For Croswell, she felt it was her duty to get the vaccine, to make sure she is healthy and can continue caring for patients, as well as lead by example for the public.

“It’s our way out. It’s not the perfect solution, but it is our way out, and it’s our way to turn the page on this chapter that has just been awful,” Croswell said.

TGH plans to vaccinate 400-500 frontline workers weekly, specifically those who deal directly with coronavirus patients, such as doctors, nurses, food delivery workers and cleaning staff.

The hospital expects the effort to take anywhere from four to six weeks. Then they plan to assist efforts at other local hospitals.