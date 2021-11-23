(NBC News) — A Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer convicted of raping a woman and assaulting another was sentenced to home detention after a judge found that there was no “psychological injury” in one of the cases, prosecutors said Monday.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer suspended all but four years of a 15-year prison term and ordered the officer, Anthony Westerman, to serve it at home, NBC affiliate WBAL reported.

In a statement to NBC News, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said the sentence was “not appropriate” for a police officer, who “should know as well or better than others the reprehensibility of such an act.”

“I fear this could cause rape victims to hesitate to report their crimes if they do not feel like they will get justice,” he said.

