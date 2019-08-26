Mary Poppins attraction, more rides coming to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – From attractions to shows, Disney made a slew of announcements at its D23 fan expo Sunday.

Major changes are on the way for Epcot during its multi-year transformation. World Showcase will now be neighboring three other lands: World Nature, World Discovery and World Celebration.

New additions to World Showcase include an attraction inspired by “Mary Poppins.” Guests will walk down Cherry Tree Lane before entering the Banks family home where the attraction begins.

(Photo: Disney via WESH)



Epcot will also house Disney World Parks’ largest nighttime spectacular, HarmonioUS. The show will replace Epcot Forever. Disney said the show will celebrate how Disney music inspires people from around the world. The show will have floating set pieces, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers.

Fans of the Disney movie “Ratatouille” finally have a timeline for when Remy’s “Ratatouille” Adventure will open. The attraction is slated to open next summer in the France pavilion. The ride will “shrink” you down to the size of a mouse and race you through Gusteau’s restaurant.

The France pavilion will also get a new restaurant next summer that will offer both table and quick-service experiences.

La Crêperie de Paris has a menu from celebrity chef Jérôme Bocuse.

Besides a new attraction and restaurant, France will get a “Beauty and the Beast” singalong, which will debut in January.

(Photo: Disney via WESH)

The Canada pavilion will add new scenes and a new story to its Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360.

The China pavilion will have a 360-degree digital journey through China called Wondrous China.

Spaceship Earth will be receiving its own upgrades. Disney announced the voyage through time will have a new narration and musical score that will focus on “moments and ideas that define our story.”

Epcot will receive a new pavilion for live events and be the home base for Epcot’s festivals.

World Discovery will be home to the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” coaster, “Guardians of the Galaxy”: Cosmic Rewind. The coaster is described as a storytelling coaster that will rotate 360 degrees and feature Disney’s first reverse launch.

The ride will take you on an adventure through the cosmos after you meet the Guardians of the Galaxy while learning about treasures from Earth.

Aside from restaurants in World Showcase, a new space-themed restaurant will make you feel like you’re dining 220 miles away from Earth. Space 220 will give you real-time perspective as you travel above the planet. Space 220 will open this winter.

Disney debuted the Disney Genie, which will be available in late 2020. Disney Genie will help guests plan different itineraries, whether you are a thrill seeker or a foodie. Guests will be able to tell the platform what experience they want, and then it will present them with options.

The new “Star Wars” hotel vacation experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will let you board the “starship” Halcyon. Disney said this immersive storytelling experience will let you wield a lightsaber and become a part of the “Star Wars” story.

(Photo: Disney via WESH)

Aside from Disney World, Disney Cruise Line will also be offering a new island experience in the Bahamas on the island of Eleuthera. Disney revealed the name of the location as Lighthouse Point.

The Disney Wish will be Disney Cruise Line’s fifth cruise ship in its fleet. The Wish will include a three-story atrium. The ship will have a Rapunzel design on its stern.

Disney Springs will be getting a whole new Cirque du Soleil show. The show teams up Disney Imagineering and Animation Studios with Cirque du Soleil. Previews for the show will begin March 20, 2020, and it will premiere April 17.

