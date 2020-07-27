Miami Marlins cancel home opener after 8 players, 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 21: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Miami Marlins reacts with Jonathan Villar #2 after hitting a solo homer in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during an exhibition game at Truist Park on July 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI (WFLA) — The Miami Marlins’ home opener has been cancelled Monday night after eight players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

The 10 additional positive cases on the team brings the total to at least 14 in recent days.

The team’s home opener against the Orioles Monday night has been canceled.

The Marlins are 2-1 on the pandemic-shortened MLB season.

LATEST STORIES: