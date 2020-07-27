Miami Marlins cancel home opener after 8 players, 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WFLA) — The Miami Marlins’ home opener has been cancelled Monday night after eight players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.
The 10 additional positive cases on the team brings the total to at least 14 in recent days.
The team’s home opener against the Orioles Monday night has been canceled.
The Marlins are 2-1 on the pandemic-shortened MLB season.
