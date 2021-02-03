LIVE NOW /
Bucs fans, Marco Villarreal shave heads for chance to win free haircuts for year at Tampa barber shop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa barber shop is encouraging Bucs fans to show their dedication to the team ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Barber Shop by Salon Inga’s “Shave Your Fave” contest is underway Wednesday morning, and a number of people showed up to have their favorite player’s number shaved into their head.

Marco Villarreal got in on the fun and had “Bucs” shaved into his head live on-air.

If the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in Sunday, those who participated in the contest will be entered into a raffle to win a year’s worth of free haircuts. The raffle winner can choose to have the barbershop donate their winnings to charity.

The shop is also holding a raffle to give customers a chance to win hair products. All proceeds will go toward LampLighters Tampa.

