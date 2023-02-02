Claudia Johnson the owner of SeaGlass and Grand Hacienda Owner, and Chef Ivan Perez joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a heart healthy recipe.

Maple Orange Glazed Salmon, served with English peas farro and roasted garlic asparagus recipes:

Salmon

4 salmon fillets (6 to 7 oz. each)

1 cup white wine (pinot grille, chardonnay)

3 table spoons orange marmalade

2 table spoons fresh orange juice

1 table spoon Maple syrup

1/2 table spoon olive oil

Salt and Black pepper to taste

2 slices of orange glazed and grilled

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Heat the oil in an ovenproof skillet over high heat.

4. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and add to the pan flesh-side down.

5. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until fully browned and flip.

6. Brush with half of the Orange glaze and place the pan in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes until the salmon is firm and flaky (but before the white fat begins to form on the surface), about 5 minutes.

7. Remove, brush the salmon with more of the Orange glaze, and serve with the asparagus, farro and 2 grilled glazed oranges for decoration.

English peas and carrot farro

1 cup of farro will make 3 cups of cook farro

Ingredients:

1 cup of farro rinsed

1 tea spoon butter (to have a more fluffy farro)

2 tab spoons Olive oil

1 carrot diced very in mall pieces

1 tea spoon minced garlic

1 table spoon of small diced onion

pinch salt

pinch white pepper

3 cups of water or chicken broth

In a medium pot saute, the oil with the onion, garlic and carrot, salt and pepper, once they are done, filled a medium pot of half full of the chicken broth and bring it to boil. Add the farro, reduce de hear and simmer until farro is tender, chewy, but still al dente bite – 15 to 20 minutes for pearled farro and 20 to 30 minutes for semi-pearled farro; up to 40 mins for whole farro.

One farro is done let it cool and dry for 20 minutes, add the English peas and the chopped parsley.

Ready to Served.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



