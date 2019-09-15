Many child car seats installed incorrectly; is yours?

TAMPA (WFLA) — The week of Sept. 15 through 21 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is sponsoring Child Passenger Safety Week to encourage safer conditions for child passengers.

Nearly half of all car seats are installed incorrectly, and NHTSA hopes to change that statistic.

The NHTSA is encouraging families to double check their kids’ car and booster seats before putting the vehicle in drive. The administration says many parents install their child seats incorrectly.

For information on how to check the car seat, register the seat, or find the right seat for your child, visit the NHTSA’s website here.

