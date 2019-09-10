Man’s body found in Dade City retention pond

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have recovered the body of an unidentified man in a Dade City retention pond.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:20 p.m. Monday, a county worker was driving by the pond, which is near a mobile home park off McDonald Street and U.S. Highway 301, and discovered the man’s body.

Preliminary information indicates the man had drowned, but it’s unclear if foul play was involved, authorities said. The circumstances of his death remain under investigation.

A medical examiner is working to identify the man.

