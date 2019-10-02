Manhunt continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Frostproof murder

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man suspected of killing a woman in Frostproof Tuesday morning. Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies are searching for 30-year-old Taiwan Blandin.

Sheriff Judd said Blandin made the following remark Tuesday: “I’m either going to commit suicide, or I’m going to commit suicide by cop.”

Sheriff Grady Judd said Blandin was involved in another altercation in Fort Meade.

“There is a real possibility that he shot one person in Fort Meade maybe in the foot,” he said.

The intersection of 1st St. NE and N Perry Avenue was blocked off by crime scene tape Tuesday morning.

“She was family out here. so. it’s just pretty much hitting us all pretty hard,” Family friend Karen Tickle said. “You come into her home and you take her life I feel that justice needs to be served.”

The sheriff’s office said Blandin is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He is reportedly driving in a dark red 2011 Chevy Cruz with tag NAGK37.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Blandin’s car was spotted on traffic cameras in the Lakeland and Aburndale area on Tuesday.

Neighbors who know the woman who lived in the Frostproof home say she is beloved.

“She would give you the shirt off her back if you just ask for it. You don’t have to take it from her. She didn’t deserve that,” said Eric Schofstoll.

If you see Blandin, Judd urges you not to approach him, but call 911 immediately, as he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

LATEST STORIES: