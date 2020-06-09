Manatee schools seek feedback about reopening plans

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County School District wants parents to weigh in on their plans for reopening schools.

The district has a survey for parents online about reopening schools. The survey details three different back-to-school plans and asks parents which one they prefer.

It also asks about the effectiveness of eLearning and what aspects of it can be improved.

The new school year is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 10.

Click here to take the survey.

