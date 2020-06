GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee mom and two calves were rescued and relocated last week by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and the Florida Fish and Wildlife services.

According to the aquarium, the manatees stranded in the retention area of an estuary system in Clam Bayou, near Gulfport, after a high water storm surge.

CMA said there was concerned for the “very young” calf.

All three manatees were relocated to Maximo Park in good position. The aquarium captured video of the rescue mission.