Manatee County deputies rescue man trapped in creek for 2 days, yelling for help

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies responded to a cry for help in the woods in Bradenton last month to find a man who had been trapped in the creek for two days.

When deputies located the man, his extremities were so saturated with water, skin was coming off and he was suffering from hypothermia.

The sheriff’s office was called to Mike’s Mini Mart around 1:30 a.m. three weeks ago for reports of a person yelling for help in the woods on the other side of the road. When Deputy Dwight Roberts went searching, he found a man sitting in about two feet of water under a railroad bridge.

The man was unable to move, claiming he had been stuck in the creek for two days calling for help. He said he was trying to bathe in the creek but was unable to get himself back up due to a leg injury. The sheriff’s office said he was homeless.

After a call to EMS, the responding deputies were able to lift him out of the water and onto land. Because of the terrain and remoteness of the area, EMS was unable to get a stretcher to him, so five deputies had to use a blanket to carry him about 250 yards down the railroad tracks to the ambulance.

LATEST STORIES: