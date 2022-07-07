JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of driving a missing 15-year-old girl from Palm Beach County to Georgia was arrested and charged with rape, according to police.

Police in Jupiter and Chamblee, Georgia – a town about 20 minutes northeast of Atlanta – told WPTV that Oliver Ramos, 19, was arrested without incident at his apartment complex on Wednesday morning and charged with statutory rape.

Investigators with the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Georgia Bureau of Investigation tracked down Ramos and the missing teenager based on recent communication between the girl and her caseworker in Florida.

A spokesman for the Chamblee Police Department told WPTV that Ramos was charged with statutory rape for an incident that happened at his apartment.

Ramos was taken to the county jail, where he was held on the rape charge and interfering with custody. He was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The girl’s mother told WPTV that she was thankful that her daughter was found safe.

“The police did a very good job. I am grateful to the detective who helped me yesterday,” her mother said. “Thank you very much to all the people who helped me, too.”

Jupiter police said Ramos and the girl knew each other before she was abducted from her home on Saturday afternoon. He also had a history of being verbally abusive.