MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate a 51-year-old man who they believe has “additional knowledge” about a 22-year-old cold case.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday they’re looking for Gregory Bernard Williams, 51, regarding the 2001 homicide investigation of 20-year-old Wajid Coleman.

On July 23, 2001, Coleman left his Palmetto home in the early morning hours and was never seen alive again, according to police. Then, a week later, on July 30, 2001, the 20-year-old was found lying in a wooded area in the 600 block of Magellan Drive in southern Manatee County.

An autopsy revealed that Coleman had died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Detectives say Williams resides in Sun City, Florida. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Darryl Davis at 941-747-3011 Ext. 2535.