Man wanted for attempted murder may be in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man wanted for attempted murder may be in the Tampa Bay area.

Aniceto Jaimes, 27, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Palm Beach County for two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

No further details regarding the case were disclosed.

Investigators suspect Jaimes fled Palm Beach County and went to Tampa to evade law enforcement.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Those with information should call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

