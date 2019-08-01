Man wanted for attempted murder may be in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man wanted for attempted murder may be in the Tampa Bay area.
Aniceto Jaimes, 27, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Palm Beach County for two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
No further details regarding the case were disclosed.
Investigators suspect Jaimes fled Palm Beach County and went to Tampa to evade law enforcement.
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Those with information should call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
