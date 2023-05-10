Patrick Brown, center, walks out a free man Monday in New Orleans after decades in jail.Orleans Parish District Attorney

Patrick Brown's alleged victim “has remained steadfast for over 20 years” that he did not commit rape, New Orleans prosecutors said.

(NBC News) — A Louisiana man walked free free after spending nearly three decades behind bars for a rape the victim herself has long insisted he did not commit, authorities said.

Patrick Brown had been convicted of aggravated rape in 1994 in a case involving his 6-year-old stepdaughter, Orleans Parish prosecutors said.

But the girl never testified, and Brown’s conviction was based on adults testifying “to what they believed she had said,” according to a statement from the Orleans Parish District Attorney.

The now-adult woman “has remained steadfast for over 20 years” that Brown is innocent “and the evidence corroborated the victim’s account,” the district attorney said.

