LUBBOCK, Texas — A man cut himself while attempting to break into St. Elizabeth’s University Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas, Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD received a call just before 4:00 a.m. about an alarm at the church.

Initially, police believed the case to have been a stabbing but later reported the man was cut by the glass during the break-in.

The injuries and motives of the man were unknown at the time, LPD said. They later said he was taken into custody.