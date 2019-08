TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a man took himself to the hospital after a shooting in Tampa overnight.

The Tampa Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 9900 block of 14th Street North and found bullet casings, but no victim.

Police said they later got a call about a man who had been shot showing up to a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no word on a suspect.

