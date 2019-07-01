Man sues Hardee’s over lack of hash rounds

A man was expecting a plate full of hash rounds when he went to Hardee’s in May, but he only go two, so he’s suing the fast food chain for violating his civil rights, The Fayetville Observer reported.

Tommy Martin, 58, of Mount Holly, North Carolina, claims he was the only person of color inside of the establishment when he was shorted on his fried potatoes. He’s filed a federal lawsuit claiming his skin color led to the incident.

“That’s what took place,” Martin told the newspaper when asked whether it had to do with his race.

A photo on Hardee’s website shows about a dozen hash rounds on a plate.

Martin alleges in the handwritten lawsuit that a cashier tried to correct the issue before a manager told him “that what you get.”

He said the manager’s reaction made him feel stupid and gave him cibophobia, which is a fear of food.

“Eating in public is a no-no,” Martin said.

Martin said he reported the incident to police and was given a refund by a Hardee’s manager. But he wants a jury to decide the case.

“Got home with tear in mine (sic) eye,” the lawsuit said. “I have got to do something.”

A Hardee’s spokesman released the following statement to HuffPost: