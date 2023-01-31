SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Monday evening.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a black Ford Escape was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue North around 6:32 p.m. At the same time, the 39-year-old cyclist was traveling southbound on 52nd Street North.

Both the cyclist and driver entered an intersection at the same time, leading them to collide with one another.

As a result of the crash, the man was taken to Bayfront Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver was not injured and stayed on the scene to cooperate with officials. The investigation remains ongoing.