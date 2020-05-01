Man stole over $12,000 in stimulus checks from mailboxes, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (NBC)—A New York City man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing nine coronavirus stimulus checks worth more than $12,000 from mailboxes, federal prosecutors say.
Feng Chen, 31, was spotted by police early Tuesday morning looking inside mailboxes in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Chen was seen searching a medical-collection bin and looking at mail left at a door, according to the complaint and court statements. After leaving a different building with what appeared to be mail, Chen saw the police officers and “tossed the mail on the sidewalk,” prosecutors say.
When police apprehended the suspect, he had “more than $12,000, credit cards, opened envelopes and letters bearing the names of various individuals and mail addresses,” prosecutors wrote.
