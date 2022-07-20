TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly entered a home, helped himself to some apple juice and exposed himself to an 89-year-old woman and her caregiver in Haines City.

According to the Haines City Police Department, officers were called to a home when a man, identified as Keandra Griner, entered the residence and exposed himself to the the woman and her caregiver.

Officers were told by the elderly homeowner that Griner entered the home and attempted to pull down her caregiver’s pants. She told police when Griner was not able to do so, he approached her, displaying his genitals.

When a detective arrived on scene, the victims said Griner entered the home through an unlocked rear door, then went to the refrigerator and grabbed an apple juice. They told the detective he walked in to a bedroom with his pants down and his genitals in hand.

The caregiver pushed Griner out of the way and went to the living room while Griner continued to display his genitals.

The woman told Griner to leave. He initially refused, then left through the back door.

The woman told the detective she was not touched by Griner and he did not have permission to be in the home.

Officers were able to locate Griner at a 7-11 store on Hinson Avenue.

The caregiver was able to identify him, and Griner was taken to Haines City Police Department headquarters, interviewed by detectives and arrested.

Griner is charged with burglary with assault and battery and two counts of exposure of sexual organs.