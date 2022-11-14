CONCORD, N.H. (WFLA) — Police in New Hampshire were led on a chase Sunday afternoon after a man stole an Amazon delivery truck, according to a release.

New Hampshire State Police said at around 2:45 p.m., Concord police learned that the truck was stolen while making deliveries on South Fruit Street.

Using cell phone data collected by Amazon, authorities tracked the stolen truck as it traveled on I-93.

State troopers said they found the stolen truck on the interstate and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, the suspect — identified as Richard Royea, 40, of Concord — led the troopers on a pursuit through Hooksett, Concord.

An NHSP spokeswoman said the pursuit reached a maximum speed between 65 and 67 mph.

Troopers continued their pursuit into Manchester, New Hampshire, before the truck finally stopped at a dead end.

Authorities said Royea left the vehicle but did not comply with trooper commands until they released a K9 onto him. Even so, Royea continued to resist as he was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to Concord Hospital for his injuries. A trooper was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.

Troopers said Royea faces charges for receiving stolen property, resisting arrest/detention, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, and license required (operating without a license).