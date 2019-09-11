Man shows up at Bradenton apartment complex with gunshot wound

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Bradenton Village apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Police said a man in his 20s walked to the apartment complex around 9:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound and someone called 911.
Police said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
