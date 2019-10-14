Man shot during argument at apartment complex near USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting at an apartment complex near the University of South Florida prompted a campuswide emergency alert Monday afternoon.

An emergency notification was sent through Alert USF just after 4:15 p.m. about reported shots fired near 46th Street and Wedgewood Circle.

A public information officer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened near USF but was not actually on campus. Deputies say it happened at the Fairway Oaks apartment complex directly across from the USF golf course.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men were arguing near the entrance of one of the apartments. At some point, one of the men shot the other. Neither of the two involved is a student at USF.

The man who was shot is expected to be OK. A woman claiming to be his girlfriend told 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price she was inside when she heard gunshots and ran out to see her boyfriend had been shot near the shoulder.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but deputies say there is no threat to the public because the victim and shooter appear to have known each other.

