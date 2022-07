TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Clearwater early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Bay Cove Apartments, 19135 U.S. Highway 19 North, at about 2 a.m.

Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

There is still no word on what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made at this time.