Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Sen. Schumer, Rep. Schiff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — An upstate New York man pleaded guilty on Monday to threatening to kill two Democratic members of Congress.

The man – 57-year-old Salvatore Lippa II of Greece, New York – pleaded guilty to threats against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Lippa called Rep. Schiff’s office at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 23 and left a threatening voicemail that said, in part, “I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead.”

Lippa admitted he made the threatening call to Schiff because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Kennedy says. Schiff was the lead House impeachment manager in the impeachment proceedings.

Several days later, on Feb. 4, prosecutors say Lippa made a similar call to Sen. Schumer’s office and said, “let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver.”

Kennedy’s office says Lippa admitted that the call was made when the Senate was set to vote on the Articles of Impeachment the following day.

“Free speech protection under the First Amendment ends where true threats begin,” Kennedy said in a statement. “This office will not hesitate to prosecute those who make such threats.”

Lippa’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.