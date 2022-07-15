HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Haines City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly installed a skimmer on a gas station ATM.

According to a Facebook post from the Haines City Police Department, the skimmer was placed on the machine on July 10 just before 10 a.m.

The police department said skimming is when a device installed illegally on a gas pump, ATM or other point of sale machine captures credit card information or PIN codes. Criminals use that information to create fake cards and steal from victims’ accounts.

If you recognize the man pictured here, you’re asked to contact Detective Newell at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or via the web at www.p3tips.com