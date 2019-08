HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 29-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough County Friday night after police said they found drugs and a loaded AK-47 in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Joseph Flores was pulled over at 16th Avenue and South 58th Street.

Officers said they found an AK-47 with 13 rounds loaded in the magazine on the driver’s side floorboard and various drug paraphernalia.

Flores was still on probation for cocaine possession when he was arrested.

