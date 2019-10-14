Man loses entire family when neighbor shoots, kills 5 in Chicago condo building

CHICAGO — A fifth person has died after a man went on a shooting rampage against his neighbors in a Chicago condominium complex Saturday night, according to WGN.

Krysztof Marek, a 67-year-old retired construction worker who had lived in the building in the Dunning neighborhood for 15 years attacked his neighbors with a handgun around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

“When he walked into that neighbor’s apartment, there were four people at the table eating dinner. For reasons we don’t yet know, he opened fire on all four of those individuals, killing them all,” said CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio.

After that, police say the suspect then went up to a third floor apartment and shot another woman, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died Sunday.

Police said all the victims were in their 40’s. A 21-year-old man who survived the shooting “lost a complete family,” according to victim’s advocate Andrew Holmes. Holmes said the four people killed as they ate dinner were the man’s mother, step father, grandmother and step grandfather.

The suspect was taken into custody after police arrived.

Neighbors who lived in the building were shocked by the violence, but said they knew the gunman had anger management issues.

“On the stairs when he was passing by… I would say hi and he was looking like, ‘it’s over for you,’” one neighbor told WGN.

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said he feels lucky to be alive after seeing the gunman right before the shooting.

“I was face to face by this man,” he said. “I saw his eyes… I locked my door, grabbed my wife and we start running.”

Officers remained on the scene Sunday, conducting interviews with neighbors, looking for clues, and trying to identify a possible motive for the shootings.

The property manager of the condo building said the suspect may have been under financial pressure and facing foreclosure, saying he’d had tense interactions with other neighbors in recent days.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a statement about the mass shooting on social media, calling it “devastating and almost unfathomable.”

