TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died from a crash at the 1500 block of Fowler Avenue Sunday night, the Tampa Police Department said.

Around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the crash and found the man dead on scene, despite life-saving measures.

As of this report, westbound Fowler Avenue from 19th Street to 15th Street is closed. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as lanes are expected to be shut down for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were provided.