TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 62-year-old man was struck and killed on Sunday night.

According to officials, the man was walking in the outside lane around 10:35 p.m. when a car traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Boulevard, north of Legacy Boulevard collided with him.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

Police said that following the collision, the car fled the scene in an unknown direction. However, vehicle parts located at the scene appeared to match a Mazda sedan.

Evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.