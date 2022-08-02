A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on US-19 and Flora Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

The man in the wheelchair was crossing the road when he was struck by a Dodge Durango and a Tesla Model 3, troopers said.

FHP said that the Tesla Model 3 was not in auto-pilot mode.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man’s identity was not released.

No other details were available.