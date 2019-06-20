Man in critical condition after scooter hits semi-truck

TAMPA (WFLA) – A man was left in critical condition Thursday night after the scooter he was riding collided with a semi-truck in Tampa.

The incident occurred amid a growing conversation about the safety of scooters that seem to be taking over the Bay area.

Tampa police said the man was at Tampa General Hospital, listed in critical condition after a crash on North 20th Street and Stuart Street.

“It ain’t good, especially when you hear the bam, two cars hitting, bam,” recalled witness Steve Guthrie who lives nearby. “Then, I come out and I see the guy laying in the road.”

Guthrie told 8 On Your Side he will never forget how the crash sounded and the sight he was terrified to see.

“Well, it’s just terrible. It’s just, when you see somebody fighting for their life, laying there trying to breathe, pumping real hard,” Steve said. “When you’re bleeding from the head, it’s serious.”

“There’s no way that scooter was going 15 miles-per-hour. If that’s 15, I’d hate to see 30.”

Now the question remains: are scooters safe? And after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing scooters to travel on all city streets, how are riders supposed to stay safe?

“Well, I have to say, we’re all very interested, as scooters are a new thing,” said Tampa Police spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

TPD says the rider was in the proper place in the street on the far right-hand side, and when the collision happened, the truck driver stopped immediately.

That driver has been cooperating fully with police in this investigation.

“You’ve got to be careful, that traffic goes fast,” Steve told us.

Both the city of Tampa and Lime have released statements to 8 On Your Side, saying that they’re saddened and praying for a full recovery for the rider.

Lime is one of four scooter companies operating in the Tampa Bay area. They, along with Tampa transportation officials tell 8 on your Side that safety is of the utmost concern with this new scooter initiative. City leaders remind all riders to wear helmets and follow the rules of the road.

Lime released the following statement: