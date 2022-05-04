EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The driver who hit and killed two children in a Utah crash on Monday has now been identified.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says Kent Cody Barlow, 25, of Eagle Mountain has been arrested.

Authorities confirm that Barlow tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the accident and was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph. The collision killed two children and left three other passengers with critical to serious injuries.

Two three-year-old boys were killed during the deadly crash. Police say the children were playing near the corral at the time of the deadly impact. Barlow’s vehicle can be seen completely upside down and totaled after the crash.

The fatal crash happened near 2300 N 16000 W when Barlow lost control of his car due to high speeds and ran through a fence into a corral/stable area. One passenger told police Barlow was “drifting” his vehicle when he hit a bump and lost control. eyewitnesses say Barlow was drifting in and out of the roadway at high speeds and ran a stop sign moments before.

Source: Utah County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Barlow has an extensive list of previous criminal convictions and drug-related charges and was on parole at the time of the accident. He was taken airlifted to a local hospital after the crash, but suffered no serious injuries.

Barlow has been arrested on charges including automobile homicide – negligence due to DUI, possession or use of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with personal injury, a DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, failure to operate within a single lane, reckless driving, speeding and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Barlow previously faced multiple felonies in 2019 after stealing a Draper police vehicle that contained an AR-15 rifle and a Glock pistol inside as he lead officers on a wild chase around town.