Man found in bushes with gunshot wounds dies; suspects sought

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot and injured in some bushes near railroad tracks in Tampa.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the railroad tracks on 22nd Street just south of Fowler Avenue at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police said they found a man in the bushes and that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, but passed away.

Police will notify the man’s family before releasing his identity.

Police said they are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Tampa Police Department.

