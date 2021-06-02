Man found dead after fire at Auburndale home

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man’s body was recovered after his home caught fire in Auburndale early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. at a duplex in the 200 block of Grenada Road, according to Polk County officials. The Auburndale Fire Department responded and was able to bring the blaze under control about an hour later.

Officials said a man who lived inside the duplex was found deceased, and they’re working to determine his cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

