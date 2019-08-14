1  of  2
Man fleeing deputy causes crash in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and causing a crash in Lutz.

The crash occurred in the 20800 block of Haulover Cove on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Miguel Osorio struck a parked golf cart while he was fleeing a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The deputy swerved out of the way to avoid a collision and ended up hitting a fence and clipping the golf cart.

No injuries were reported.

Osorio was detained after the crash and arrested for DUI and reckless driving.

